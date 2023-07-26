OPP, TSB investigating small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) are investigating a small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.

The TSB says a Cessna 150 crashed in Alexandria Wednesday afternoon. The federal agency is deploying a team of investigators to gather information about the incident.

OPP say it happened near the airport on Power Dam Road.

Police said residents can expect to see a significant number of emergency services vehicles in the area. Power Dam Road has been closed for the investigation.

There were no immediate details about injuries.

This is a developing story… more details to come…