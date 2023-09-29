OPP treating the deaths of two people in a Quinte West fire as a homicide

Ontario Provincial Police have opened a homicide investigation after the bodies of two people were recovered from a home following a fire near Trenton, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Nichols Road in Quinte West on Sept. 20.

Police say the remains of two people were recovered from the building.

The victims have been identified as 54-year-old Samantha Osypchuk and 56-year-old David Chard, both of Quinte West.

On Friday, the OPP said the death investigation has been determined to be a homicide.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety," the OPP said in a media release.

No other information will be released, according to police.