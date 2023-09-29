Ottawa

    • OPP treating the deaths of two people in a Quinte West fire as a homicide

    Ontario Provincial Police logo and cruiser lights (supplied). Ontario Provincial Police logo and cruiser lights (supplied).

    Ontario Provincial Police have opened a homicide investigation after the bodies of two people were recovered from a home following a fire near Trenton, Ont.

    Emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Nichols Road in Quinte West on Sept. 20.

    Police say the remains of two people were recovered from the building.

    The victims have been identified as 54-year-old Samantha Osypchuk and 56-year-old David Chard, both of Quinte West.

    On Friday, the OPP said the death investigation has been determined to be a homicide.

    "Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety," the OPP said in a media release.

    No other information will be released, according to police.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

    For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News