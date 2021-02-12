Advertisement
OPP tracks down owner of roaming horse near Perth
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 9:53AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 12, 2021 10:48AM EST
The OPP is looking for the owner of a horse found roaming near Perth. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)
OTTAWA -- A horse found roaming near Perth has been reunited with its owner.
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday morning that officers had found a horse on Hwy. 511.
Approximately an hour later, the OPP said on Twitter the owner has been located.