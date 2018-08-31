

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ontario Provincial Police will be on the lookout for distracted drivers during the final long weekend of summer.

The OPP is conducting a Distracted Driving Campaign on roads across the province.

So far this year, the OPP has investigated 5,619 collisions that involved an inattentive driver. Thirty-one people have been killed in collisions involving distracted driving.

In a statement, the OPP says there will be “zero tolerance” for drivers who direct anything less than 100 per cent of their attention to driving.

The fine for holding a cellphone and other electronic device while driving will increase on January 1, 2019. The new penalty will be a fine of up to $1,000, three demerit points and a three-day driver’s licence suspension.