OPP stops 25 distracted drivers during one-day blitz in eastern Ontario

OPP cruiser file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) OPP cruiser file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina