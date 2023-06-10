OPP stops 25 distracted drivers during one-day blitz in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police hung up on 25 drivers caught using a handheld device while driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Officers with the OPP Lennox and Addington Detachment conducted a one-day cellphone and seatbelt enforcement blitz on Hwy. 401 Friday.

Officers issued 25 tickets for using a cellphone while behind the wheel.

The fine for using a hand-held device while behind the wheel is $615, plus three demerit points.

"The OPP would like to remind all drivers that using a hand-held communication device while driving is distracted driving and can have tragic results," police said in a statement. "Drivers are encouraged to use hands-free devices only for the safety of themselves and other road users."

Officers also issued two tickets to drivers for failing to ensure a child was wearing a seatbelt.

Ontario Provincial Police shared an image of social media of two children lying down in the backseat of a vehicle with no seatbelts on.