

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Speeders kept Ontario Provincial Police busy over the Labour Day long weekend.

Officers stopped ten vehicles for Stunt Driving on Highway 401 in Stormont Dundas and Glengarry last weekend.

In a media release, police say a 20-year-old man from Ontario was stopped travelling traveling 215 km/h Saturday night.

Another vehicle was stopped traveling 183 km/h early Sunday morning on highway 401.

Police say the drivers stopped for excessive speeding had their vehicles impounded, and the driver’s licence seized for seven days.