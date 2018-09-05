Speeders kept Ontario Provincial Police busy over the Labour Day long weekend.

Officers stopped ten vehicles for Stunt Driving on Highway 401 in Stormont Dundas and Glengarry last weekend.

In a media release, police say a 20-year-old man from Ontario was stopped travelling traveling 215 km/h Saturday night.

Another vehicle was stopped traveling 183 km/h early Sunday morning on highway 401.

Police say the drivers stopped for excessive speeding had their vehicles impounded, and the driver’s licence seized for seven days.