OTTAWA -- A newly licensed truck driver is facing several charges after being stopped for speeding on an eastern Ontario highway.

Ontario Provincial Police say on Thursday afternoon, officers stopped a loaded transport truck on Highway 138 in North Stormont going 121 kilometres an hour in an 80 kilometre an hour zone.

Police say the 21-year-old newly licensed AZ driver faces multiple Highway Traffic Act offences, including speeding and driving a commercial vehicle with no speed limiter.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, no person shall drive, or permit the operation of, a commercial motor vehicle on a highway unless the vehicle is equipped with a speed-limiting system that is activated and functioning in accordance with the regulations.