    • OPP seize several firearms from North Grenville, Ont. home

    OPP say officers seized guns and ammunition from a home in North Grenville as part of a search warrant Dec. 15, 2023. A 31-year-old man was charged with unauthorized possession. (OPP/handout) OPP say officers seized guns and ammunition from a home in North Grenville as part of a search warrant Dec. 15, 2023. A 31-year-old man was charged with unauthorized possession. (OPP/handout)

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized several firearms from a North Grenville, Ont. home Friday while executing a search warrant.

    Members of the east region community street crime unit searched the home, seizing five long guns and ammunition.

    Brady MacArthur, 31, of North Grenville, is facing five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, one count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

    The accused is due in court in Kingston in February.

