OPP seize $60,000 worth of illegal drugs, charge 4 in Rockland Ont.

    The Ontario Provincial Police has seized $60,000 worth of illegal drugs and charged four individuals following the execution of a search warrant in Rockland Ont.

    Police say they seized cocaine, speed pills, crack cocaine, hydromorphone pills and paraphernalia with an approximate value of over $60,000, a large amount of cash, a 2021 Ford Bronco when they executed the search warrant.

    The four suspects are from Rockland and have been charged with multiple offences related to drug trafficking.

    Marc Bergeron, 51, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine and cocaine.

    Fanny Menard, 30, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine, cocaine and opioid (other than heroin).

    Meanwhile, Eric Mercier, 40, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine - two counts, cocaine – three counts and opioid.

    Mercier was also charged with traffick in schedule I substance - cocaine and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    Luc Viau, 60, was charged with traffick in Schedule I substance – cocaine, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, possession of a schedule I substance - other drugs and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    The accused were scheduled to appear at the L'Orignal Court of Justice at a later date.

