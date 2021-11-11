OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say they have taken 315,000 doses of fentanyl off the streets following a 19-month investigation into criminal networks producing and trafficking illicit drugs.

Thirteen people are facing charges after police seized $13.3 million worth of fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone pills during raids in Ottawa, Cornwall and Mississauga last week.

Project Helston was launched in March 2020 following an influx of illicit substances in eastern Ontario.

Police say officers were able to identify three criminal networks:

A criminal network producing illicit fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl and cocaine in large quantities

A criminal network trafficking fentanyl and cocaine in large quantities

A criminal network trafficking cocaine in large quantities

On Nov. 3, police executed a total of four search warrants in Mississauga, Cornwall and Ottawa. In addition to 31.5 kilograms of fentanyl, police seized 7.5 kilograms of cocaine, 68 oxycodone pills, a handgun with 17 rounds of ammunition and four vehicles.

"Project Helston has revealed a blatant disregard for human life demonstrated by the individuals involved in the production and trafficking of illicit fentanyl and cocaine," said OPP Deputy Commission Chuck Cox in a statement.

"The sheer impact of the potential number of street-level doses of fentanyl seized by investigators is absolutely shocking. These criminals partake in heinous activities that have an imminent risk of causing loss of life, and for nothing more than monetary gain."

Thirteen people are facing 141 charges, including trafficking, production of fentanyl, assault with a weapon and firearms charges.