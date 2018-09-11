

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ontario Provincial Police hit the brakes on more than a dozen speeding motorists in Ottawa over the weekend.

Officers with the Ottawa Detachment of the OPP seized seven motorcycles and five other vehicles during the weekend blitz.

The OPP says on Friday night, officers spotted a motorcycle rider performing a wheeling on the Queensway near Nicholas. Another rider was caught travelling at more than 170 km/h.

Police say the same night, six high-end vehicles were spotted travelling together at high-speeds. Two drivers from Quebec were “successfully” intercepted by officers and charged.

The OPP says in each Stunt Driving case, the vehicle is impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence is suspended for a week.