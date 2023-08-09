OPP seeking witnesses to serious crash in South Frontenac Township

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for people who witnessed a serious crash that left a motorcycle rider with life-threatening injuries in South Frontenac Township earlier this month to come forward.

OPP along with South Frontenac Fire and Rescue and paramedics responded to the two-vehicle collision in the 3400 block of Railton Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a vehicle and motorcycle collided with the rider being ejected. They were transported to hospital by Frontenac Paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or who was dash camera or doorbell camera footage is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation continues.