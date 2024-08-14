OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP seeking video footage in relation to home fire, homicide investigation in Napanee, Ont.

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Ontario Fire Marshal are seeking video footage in relation to a fatal fire at a home in Napanee, Ont. earlier this month.

    Emergency responders were called to a fire at a multi-dwelling home on John Street on Aug. 3 just before 8:15 p.m.

    The fire claimed the life of a 67-year-old person.

    A 31-year-old from Picton, Ont. is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and arson.

    Investigators are asking residents living in the area bordered by Thomas, East, Water and Richard Streets to submit video footage dating to Aug. 3 between 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. through this link.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News