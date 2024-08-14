OPP seeking video footage in relation to home fire, homicide investigation in Napanee, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Ontario Fire Marshal are seeking video footage in relation to a fatal fire at a home in Napanee, Ont. earlier this month.

Emergency responders were called to a fire at a multi-dwelling home on John Street on Aug. 3 just before 8:15 p.m.

The fire claimed the life of a 67-year-old person.

A 31-year-old from Picton, Ont. is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and arson.

Investigators are asking residents living in the area bordered by Thomas, East, Water and Richard Streets to submit video footage dating to Aug. 3 between 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. through this link.