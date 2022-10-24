OPP seek to identify suspect in connection to cell tower damage
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with damage done to cellphone towers across eastern Ontario.
OPP say they are investigating mischief and fires that have affected 20 different towers. OPP previously said they were investigating damage to cell phone towers on Oct. 6.
In an email to CTV News, OPP A/Sgt. Erin Cranton said eight eastern Ontario detachments have been investigating these incidents: Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry; Renfrew County; Lanark County; Leeds; Lennox and Addington; Bancroft; Frontenac; and Grenville.
Anyone with information relating to these occurrences is asked to the OPP tip line at 1-844-677-9400. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).
Cellphone towers have been the target of vandals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic because of a conspiracy theory linking 5G networks to the pandemic, though theories about the supposed harms of wireless technology have been around for years. Health officials have routinely said there are no adverse health effects causally linked to wireless technology.
Police did not mention a possible motive in their news release Monday.
OPP say anyone who observes something suspicious at or near a cell tower should contact police immediately.
