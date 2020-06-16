WINCHESTER, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual caught on surveillance video attempting to damage the Winchester OPP building.

Police say a man threw a garbage barrel at the glass door of the detachment on St. Lawrence Street and also threw something at a parked police cruiser at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13.

Some damage was done but police say the building "remained secure."

#SDGOPP need your help to identify this person in connection with damage at the #Winchester OPP office. Happened at appr. 4:30am on June 13. If you have info, call 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. #ottnews #crime ^bd pic.twitter.com/yQqAiHBA4e — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 16, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).