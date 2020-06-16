Advertisement
OPP seek to ID suspect after damage to Winchester detachment
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance footage June 13, throwing a garbage barrel at the front door of the Winchester detachment.
WINCHESTER, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual caught on surveillance video attempting to damage the Winchester OPP building.
Police say a man threw a garbage barrel at the glass door of the detachment on St. Lawrence Street and also threw something at a parked police cruiser at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
Some damage was done but police say the building "remained secure."
Anyone with information is asked to call the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).