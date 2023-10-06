Ottawa

    • OPP seek North Grenville sexual assault suspect

    OPP cruiser in this undated file photo. OPP cruiser in this undated file photo.

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a trail in North Grenville.

    According to police, the victim was walking on a trail off River Road when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her. It happened at around noon on Sept. 22.

    The suspect is described as white, in his late 50s, and around 6-feet tall with black-and-grey hair and a beard.

    He was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and work boots, police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

