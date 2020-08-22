OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was killed on Highway 401 in Belleville.

Police said they were called about a pedestrian walking along the eastbound 401 near Highway 37 at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. A short time later, police said they were informed that the pedestrian had walked into traffic and was hit by a transport truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had no identification with him and police say they have been unable to confirm who he is.

"It is possible the individual was transient and had been traveling through the area," the OPP said in a press release.

He is described as being approximately 178 cm (5'10") tall, and weighing around 60 kg (130 lbs.), with short, dark hair and a triangle tattoo on his inner right forearm.

A police sketch (above) has been provided.

If you have any information on this man's identity, or can help the OPP contact his family, please call the Lennox & Addington County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Map for reference purposes.