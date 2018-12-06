

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for your help with a missing teenage girl in Prescott, Ontario.

The OPP say 14-year-old Emily Skinkle was last seen in Prescott on December 5 around 1 p.m. Emily is described as 5'5" with brownish-red hair and was last seen wearing a dark red coat with jeans. Police say she may be travelling to south-western Ontario. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Prescott OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact any local police service.