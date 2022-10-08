OPP searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run west of Cornwall

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

An eastbound driver struck a pedestrian walking east on County Road 2 just west of Ingleside, Ont. at around 9 p.m. Friday. The pedestrian remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they’re looking for the vehicle involved.

It is believed to be a 2008 to 2012 model Jeep Grand Cherokee. It will be missing its passenger-side mirror and there should be signs of damage to the front-right corner and headlight assembly.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).