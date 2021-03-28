OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for a missing toddler in South Frontenac.

Police say Jude Walter Leyton, 3, was last seen in the Canoe Lake Road area of South Frontenac at approximately 11 a.m.

Leyton is described as 3'5", 45 pounds, with long brown hair in a ponytail. Leyton was wearing a jacket and blue rubber boots

Please call 911 if you see Jude LEYTON. Details included below ^jt #FrontenacOPP @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/gVUJqQWUyH — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 28, 2021

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the OPP said that "additional OPP resources are assisting" and that they are not looking for volunteers to aid in the search at this time, “in order to preserve the area for the search.”

No other details were made immediately available, but police told CTV News Ottawa the incident does not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-888-310-1122.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.