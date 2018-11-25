

CTV Ottawa





The search continues for a missing snowmobiler last seen in Westport, north of Kingston, Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say 33-year-old Scott McPherson of Westport was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday and was believed to be snowmobiling in the Westport area.

Police were notified Saturday afternoon.

A number of resources have been called in for the search including the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the Snowmobile ATV Vessel Enforcement Team and the Emergency Response Team.

McPherson is described as:

5’7”

150 lbs.

Thin build

Unshaven

Short brown hair

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 613-345-1790 or 1-888-310-1122.