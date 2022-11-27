OPP searching for missing man last seen in Lanark

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old man.

Keith O’Rourke was last seen at around 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of Concession 2 Dalhousie and South Lavant Road in Lanark.

O’Rourke is white, 5-foot-10 (178 cm) and weighs around 160 lbs (73 kg). He has a thin build and is balding, with grey hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater, a blue shirt, jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to all OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Map for reference purposes.