OPP searching for man and boy missing northwest of Kingston
OPP are searching for Dwayne Phillips, 36, and Michael Rahm, 8, who were reported missing Wednesday night from Flinton, Ont. (OPP)
Police are searching for a man and boy who went missing Wednesday evening northwest of Kingston while riding an ATV.
Police say the two left a home in Flinton, Ont. around 5:30 p.m. riding an ATV and were reported missing around 10 p.m.
Dwayne Phillips, 36, and eight-year-old Michael Rahm are missing. Police are searching for the two using the OPP helicopter, canine unit and emergency response team.
Phillips is described as about 170 cm tall with a medium build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, hiking boots with purple laces and a black helmet.
Rahm was last seen wearing a black helmet, black pants, white camouflage boots with lights on them and black leather gloves.
Flinton is a town of about 500 people north of Highway 7 near Kaladar, about 90 kilometres northwest of Kingston.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lennox & Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.