BELLEVILLE -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking residents of the Foxoboro area, north of Belleville, to shelter in place as police search for a man accused of stabbing an OPP officer.

In a statement on Twitter early Sunday morning, OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said officers tried to stop a vehicle on County Road 14 west of Highway 62 in the Foxoboro area at around 1 a.m. Sunday. The suspect collided with the police cruiser and then, when both he and the officer were out of their cars, the suspect allegedly stabbed the officer and left the scene.

The officer is in hospital being treated for his injuries.

Shelter in place in #Foxboro area near #Belleville. Wanted male considered dangerous. OPP officer assaulted overnight. A/OPP Media Relations Manager Bill Dickson. @BLVLPolice #crime pic.twitter.com/MkgyUBbQ8L — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 21, 2021

Charles "Chuck" Parkinson is wanted for attempted murder, Dickson said. The suspect is described as a white man, 26 years old (police shared images saying he's 29 but later corrected themselves to say he is 26), with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5-foot-8 or 173 cm tall and weighs around 137 pounds or 61 kg. Dickson said he was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweater and a black hat with a red logo.

The suspect has ties to Belleville, Brighton, and Prince Edward County, police said.

Those in Foxboro area, near #Belleville - shelter in place. Male wanted in serious assault. Keep doors locked on home and vehicle. Report sightings of suspicious activity. Ties to Belleville, Brighton and Prince Edward County. Considered dangerous. Call 911 or 1-888-310-1122.^bd pic.twitter.com/rIvm20tIC7 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 21, 2021

People living in the Foxboro area are asked to stay home and keep the doors locked on their homes and cars and report any suspicious activity.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If seen, you're asked to call 9-1-1 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

This is a developing news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.