OPP searches for missing kayaker near Eganville
Published Sunday, May 3, 2020 10:29AM EDT
The OPP says Joseph Palluq was last seen on May 1 on Lake Clear (Photo courtesy OPP)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police resumed the search Sunday morning for a missing kayaker on Lake Clear, southwest of Eganville.
Joseph Palluq of Bonnechere Valley Township left a cottage on Buelow Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday.
Ontario Provincial Police say Palluq’s family noticed the 54-year-old had not returned home on Saturday. His kayak was located overturned in the water around 10:30 a.m.
Killaloe OPP, the OPP Marine Unit, OPP helicopter and the OPP Emergency Response Team conducted a search of the area on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.
