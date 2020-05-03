OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police resumed the search Sunday morning for a missing kayaker on Lake Clear, southwest of Eganville.

Joseph Palluq of Bonnechere Valley Township left a cottage on Buelow Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police say Palluq’s family noticed the 54-year-old had not returned home on Saturday. His kayak was located overturned in the water around 10:30 a.m.

Killaloe OPP, the OPP Marine Unit, OPP helicopter and the OPP Emergency Response Team conducted a search of the area on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.