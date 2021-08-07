Advertisement
OPP searches for missing boater on White Lake
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 6:39PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 7, 2021 6:55PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A search is underway on White Lake for a missing boater.
Ontario Provincial Police tell CTV News Ottawa "all available resources" have been sent to White Lake, 30 km from Arnprior.
The boater was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No other details were released about the missing boater.
Police say people will see a "significance police presence" on the lake. At this time, police say no additional volunteers are needed to assist with the search.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available