OTTAWA -- A search is underway on White Lake for a missing boater.

Ontario Provincial Police tell CTV News Ottawa "all available resources" have been sent to White Lake, 30 km from Arnprior.

The boater was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No other details were released about the missing boater.

Police say people will see a "significance police presence" on the lake. At this time, police say no additional volunteers are needed to assist with the search.

