

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 31-year-old man from Scarborough, who was last seen near Cornwall.

Duane Montague was last seen at the Enroute Rest Stop in Bainsville along the 401 westbound, about 40 km east of Cornwall.

Duane has autism and is described as non-verbal. He responds to the name “Omar” police say.

He’s black, about 5’6” tall and 150 lbs, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a white hat, and white running shoes.

A photo is not immediately available.

If you have seen him or know where he is, you’re asked to call Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1222.