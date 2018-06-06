

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a federal inmate wanted for breach of parole.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Benjamin Liedtke, 41, who is serving an 11-year sentence for armed robbery.

Police say he is known to frequent Ottawa, Pembroke and Gatineau.

Liedtke is described as white, 5'8" (173cm), 155 lbs (94kg) with a fair complexion, brown eyes, brown hair. He has tattoos on his upper back of a gun and skull, barbed wire on his abdomen, and a dragon on his right shoulder.

Anyone with is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.