OPP search for elderly man last seen near Napanee

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen in the Napanee area Wednesday afternoon.

    Police say Reginald is from Brighton and was driving a black Cadillac STS with Ontario plate BRNP 949.

    He had been seen on Boes Road in Brighton around 1:30 p.m. and then in the Napanee area around 3 p.m.

    Police did not provide Reginald's last name.

    They believe he may have become confused and are concerned for his well-being.

    He's described as 6'4" with white hair and a moustache.

    Anyone with information about where Reginald or his vehicle may be is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

