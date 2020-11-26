OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no longer a risk to the public after an investigation west of Kingston.

The OPP issued an emergency alert at 7:41 p.m. Thursday, asking residents in the town of Millhaven to shelter in place while officers investigated an "armed and dangerous person."

Police said they believed the suspect was on foot in the area of Highway 33 and County Road 4.

UPDATE: #LACOPP searching for and armed and dangerous male in the #Millhaven area, west of #Kingston. Believed on foot in area #Hwy33 and CtyRd 4. Residents should remain in homes with doors locked. Other avoid area. Large police presence. @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 27, 2020

In an earlier tweet, the OPP said it was investigating a serious incident in the area of Bath Road and County Road 4 in Loyalist Township.

Just after 8 p.m., the OPP said on Twitter that a suspect is now in custody and there is no further public safety risk.

More details will be released Friday morning.