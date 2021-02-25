OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old Ottawa Valley man is facing charges following an investigation into debris left on Highway 17 west of Ottawa.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and Renfrew County OPP have been investigation a number of recent incidents involving debris being placed on Hwy. 17 between Pembroke and Renfrew this winter.

On Thursday, the OPP said the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Crime Unit arrested an individual in connection with the case.

Joshua Patrick Boyce, 21, of Bonnechere Valley Township is facing two counts of mischief endangering life, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Pembroke court on Friday.

The OPP has reported several incidents of debris left on Hwy. 17 west of Ottawa since the start of the year.

In early February, Ontario Provincial Police said it was investigating after boulders the size of basketballs damaged three cars. The OPP said on Jan. 8, boulders were left along Hwy. 17 near Rox Siding Road, east of Logos Land Resort.

On Feb. 8, the OPP said it was looking into reports of several vehicle rims strewn about on Hwy. 17 near Sawmill Road in Laurentian Valley Township at 3:20 a.m. Feb. 7.

The OPP said on Feb. 9, two large water tanks were found on Hwy. 17 near B Line Road in Laurentian Valley Township. No one was hurt in the incident.

The OPP says its investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Crime Unit at 613-732-3322.