OPP says 'I was passing' is no excuse for driving 170 km/h on Hwy. 416 in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say passing a vehicle is no excuse for speeding 70 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 416.

A driver was stopped going 170 km/h on Hwy. 416 on Wednesday, police said.

"This G2 novice driver didn't make it far on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa before being stopped," the OPP said on Twitter.

"'I was passing' is no excuse for stunt driving."

The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

This G2 novice driver didn't make it far on #HWY416 in @ottawacity before being stopped by #OPPTIME. "I was passing" is no excuse for #stuntdriving. 30 day DL suspension and 14 day vehicle impoundment. ^js #ottnews pic.twitter.com/4emFiDy3OL — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) October 19, 2022

Meantime, a driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped going 76 km/h over the speed limit east of Ottawa.

Russell County OPP stopped a driver travelling at 176 km/h on Hwy. 417 Tuesday night.

The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.