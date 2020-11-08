OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old woman, who was last seen Friday in Brockville and reported missing Sunday morning, has been safely located.

Police said in a tweet Sunday morning that the woman was last seen on County Road 2, west of Brockville, on Friday, Nov. 6 and may be in the Ottawa area.

In an update Sunday evening, the OPP said she was located safe and sound.

Since she has been located, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.