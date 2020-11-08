OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old woman, who was last seen Friday in Brockville and reported missing Sunday morning, has been safely located.

Police said in a tweet Sunday morning that the woman was last seen on County Road 2, west of Brockville, on Friday, Nov. 6 and may be in the Ottawa area.

In an update Sunday evening, the OPP said she was located safe and sound.

LOCATED: 24 yr old female from #Brockville area has been located safe and sound. #OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance. ^aw — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) November 8, 2020

Since she has been located, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.