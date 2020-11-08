Advertisement
OPP say missing Brockville woman, 24, safely located
Published Sunday, November 8, 2020 11:21AM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 8, 2020 6:44PM EST
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old woman, who was last seen Friday in Brockville and reported missing Sunday morning, has been safely located.
Police said in a tweet Sunday morning that the woman was last seen on County Road 2, west of Brockville, on Friday, Nov. 6 and may be in the Ottawa area.
In an update Sunday evening, the OPP said she was located safe and sound.
Since she has been located, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.