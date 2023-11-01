OTTAWA
    • OPP safety inspection blitz in Ottawa results in 44 charges

    Trucks at the Antrim Truck Stop in Arnprior on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Trucks at the Antrim Truck Stop in Arnprior on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

    A commercial vehicle inspection blitz in Ottawa has resulted in 44 charges.

    Ottawa police, in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and Ottawa By-law, stopped 38 vehicles.

    A post on X by the OPS Traffic Unit said 12 of the vehicles inspected were taken out of service, including tow trucks.

    The charges related to "inspection, weight and equipment deficiencies."

