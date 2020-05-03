OTTAWA -- The search resumed Sunday morning for a missing boater south of Smiths Falls.

Ontario Provincial Police say two people were out fishing on a local waterway in the area of Jasper Road and McCaw Road Saturday evening when their canoe capsized.

One person made it to shore and called the OPP from a nearby home.

A 38-year-old man from South Elmsley Township remains missing.

The Smiths Falls and Rideau Lakes Township Fire Department conducted a search of the water Saturday evening with the assistance of a military helicopter from CFB Trenton and the OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.