OPP resumes search for missing boater near Smiths Falls
Published Sunday, May 3, 2020 10:39AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The search resumed Sunday morning for a missing boater south of Smiths Falls.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were out fishing on a local waterway in the area of Jasper Road and McCaw Road Saturday evening when their canoe capsized.
One person made it to shore and called the OPP from a nearby home.
A 38-year-old man from South Elmsley Township remains missing.
The Smiths Falls and Rideau Lakes Township Fire Department conducted a search of the water Saturday evening with the assistance of a military helicopter from CFB Trenton and the OPP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.