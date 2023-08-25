OPP rescue two hikers lost for five hours on trail south of Ottawa

Two hikers are recovering after becoming lost on a trail south of Ottawa for more than five hours overnight.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call for hikers lost on a trail near Tompkins Road in North Grenville at 4 a.m. Friday.

"They had been lost for over 5 hours. One of them was in medical distress," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Officers used ATVs to transport medics into the area to locate and assist the two hikers.

Police say both are "recovering well."