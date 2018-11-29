

CTV Ottawa





An OPP officer is being credited tonight with rescuing a therapy dog from an icy river.

Teddy fell through the ice on the Tay River while on a walk with his owner.

Police used cell phone GPS to find them and when they arrived OPP constable Maurice Lefaivre, tied to a line on shore, crawled onto the ice and pulled Teddy to safety.

At one point the officer broke through the ice and was completely submerged.

Both the officer and teddy were cold, but unharmed.