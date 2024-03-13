OPP reporting fewer impaired drivers on eastern Ontario roads this year

Ontario Provincial Police is reporting a decline in impaired driving incidents on eastern Ontario roads compared to this time last year.

In a news release on social media Wednesday, OPP say officers have investigated 184 impaired driving incidents this year, compared to 232 impaired driving cases during the same period of time last year.

"The decline is positive news, but one impaired driver is one too many," said OPP Inspector Walid Kandar.

"Being impaired while driving, whether by alcohol or drugs, can have deadly consequences for the driver, their family or others on the road."

OPP says officers across eastern Ontario will continue to conduct RIDE programs during the day and night to discourage impaired driving and bring charges to drivers under the influence.

"If you are drinking or consuming drugs, make smart choices. Have a designated driver, call a cab or use a ride-share service. driving impaired, call 9-1-1. You could save lives," OPP said in the press release.

OPP reported in January that more than 11,000 impaired driving charges were laid across the province in 2023, with 50 people dying from alcohol or drug-related crashes.

134 impaired driving charges were laid in eastern Ontario last year.