OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP reporting fewer impaired drivers on eastern Ontario roads this year

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police is reporting a decline in impaired driving incidents on eastern Ontario roads compared to this time last year.

    In a news release on social media Wednesday, OPP say officers have investigated 184 impaired driving incidents this year, compared to 232 impaired driving cases during the same period of time last year.

    "The decline is positive news, but one impaired driver is one too many," said OPP Inspector Walid Kandar.

    "Being impaired while driving, whether by alcohol or drugs, can have deadly consequences for the driver, their family or others on the road."

    OPP says officers across eastern Ontario will continue to conduct RIDE programs during the day and night to discourage impaired driving and bring charges to drivers under the influence.

    "If you are drinking or consuming drugs, make smart choices. Have a designated driver, call a cab or use a ride-share service. driving impaired, call 9-1-1. You could save lives," OPP said in the press release.

    OPP reported in January that more than 11,000 impaired driving charges were laid across the province in 2023, with 50 people dying from alcohol or drug-related crashes.

    134 impaired driving charges were laid in eastern Ontario last year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

    The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets of the short-video app used by about 170 million Americans or face a ban.

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News