UPDATE:

Ontario Provincial Police recovered a man's body in Mississippi Lake on Monday after a car went through the ice over the weekend.

OPP have identified the victim as a 31-year-old man from Drummond North Elmsley Township. Another man managed to escape from the car and was taken to hospital for hypothermia treatment.

Police continue to investigate.

One person is dead and another is in hospital after two different vehicles broke through the ice on Mississippi Lake early Sunday morning.

"The Volkswagen vehicle is now deemed to be a fatal investigation." said Constable David Bird with Lanark County OPP.

Police responded to a report of a passenger vehicle through the ice around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning, near Craig Shore, Lanark OPP said in a release. Upon arrival, police discovered an ATV through the ice as well. Metres away from the sumberged "side-by-side" vehicle, police found a Volkswagen underwater; the subject of the original call.

"Nobody around, (police) started looking around to see if anybody needed help and during the course of that, they had found another vehicle had gone through the ice."

That Volkswagen, police say, carried at least two people. OPP confirmed one man was taken to hospital with hypothermia. The other person, believed to be a man, died underwater. An OPP dive team recovered "a body" from the water Sunday evening; an examination will likely be performed Monday to identify the remains..

Police investigators are now trying to determine how the Volkswagen and All-Terrain-Vehicle each crashed through the ice around 3 a.m.

3 people aboard the ATV suffered minor injuries, said police; the circumstances leading to their crash remain unclear.

"The three occupants, as it turns out, from the ATV made it away to another residence and that issue of it not being reported and us not being aware is being investigated."

Residents said the area where the crashes occurred is known to have spotty, unsafe ice.

"There's no good ice to take vehicles out, there was 18 trucks out here right around there, the owners wondering how they didn't all fall in." said longtime resident Kingsley Hawes.

A tragedy many here believe was preventable...

OPP are asking the public to avoid Mississippi Lake between Pretties Island Road and Craig Shore.

Mississippi Lake is about 70 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.