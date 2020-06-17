PEMBROKE, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in the Ottawa River in Pembroke.

Police say they were called to the shore along Mountainview Drive at around 11 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a body in the river. OPP marine unit officers were able to remove the body from the water Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy will be performed to identify the individual and determine their cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.valleytips.ca.