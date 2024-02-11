OPP recover bodies of 2 people who fell through ice on Charleston Lake

Ontario Provincial Police say the bodies of two missing hikers who fell through the ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario have been recovered.

OPP first received a call shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday reporting three individuals broke through the ice near Lansdowne, Ont.

One person was able to get themselves out of the freezing waters, but the other two never resurfaced.

In an update late Monday evening, OPP confirmed that the missing individuals had been found dead at around 4 p.m.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved in this tragedy. We ask media and the public to respect the family's privacy," OPP said.

The identities of the two people who died were not released.

Major search operation

The OPP said members of the Emergency Response Team, Aviation Services, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, the Leeds and Thousand Islands Fire Department and Rideau Lakes Fire Department were involved in the search for the two missing people.

"Being that it's not a river, we're not expecting a lot of current under the ice, which will help," said Leeds and Grenville OPP Const. Joey Mason; "however, it is quite deep. We are pinpointing where they should be, if they are submerged."

Charleston Lake is located about 70 kilometres northeast of Kingston and 130 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

#LeedsOPP is still searching for the two missing individuals at Charleston Lake, with the assistance of aviation, Emergency Response Team and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit. ^jpm pic.twitter.com/vw300EPWPd — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 12, 2024

The mayor of the Township of Leeds and The 1000 Islands is asking people to avoid going out on the ice for the foreseeable future.

"As many are hearing reports of drownings at Charleston Lake, please keep in mind that family and friends who lost loved ones are being notified," Corinna Smith-Gatcke said.

#LeedsOPP members are currently on scene at Charleston Lake where three individuals are unaccounted for. More information to come. Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information to provide. ^jpm pic.twitter.com/3vDJfb7PBP — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 11, 2024

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jack Richardson.