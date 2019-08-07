

CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police will provide details of a drug trafficking investigation involving outlaw biker gang members in Ottawa, Sudbury and Niagara at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The OPP’s organized crime enforcement bureau along with police from Ottawa, Niagara and Sudbury will discuss the results of a 14-month investigation into the trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl throughout those regions.

OPP say 12 outlaw motorcycle gangs operate in Ontario.

More to come…