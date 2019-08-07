OPP providing details of investigation involving outlaw biker gang members in Ottawa, Sudbury and Niagara
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 11:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 11:39AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police will provide details of a drug trafficking investigation involving outlaw biker gang members in Ottawa, Sudbury and Niagara at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The OPP’s organized crime enforcement bureau along with police from Ottawa, Niagara and Sudbury will discuss the results of a 14-month investigation into the trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl throughout those regions.
OPP say 12 outlaw motorcycle gangs operate in Ontario.
More to come…