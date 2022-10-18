OPP praises quick-thinking Rockland bank teller for protecting customer from grandparent scam

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser file image (OPP_CR/Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser file image (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 Laval, Que. children

A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his son and daughter was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police described as case of deadly domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina