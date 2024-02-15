OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP officers suffer minor injuries while responding to disturbance call in Bourget, Ont.

    Two Ontario Provincial Police officers were treated for minor injuries after responding to a disturbance at a home in Bourget, Ont..

    OPP says shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, members of the Russell County OPP Detachment responded to a disturbance call in a home. An individual was arrested after several hours.

    The OPP adds responding officers suffered minor injuries during the incident, but provided no further details on the extent of the injuries.

    Alexandre Bisson, 37, is facing numerous charges, including two counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats - cause bodily harm or death, and two counts of destroying or damaging property.

    Bisson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on L'Orignal Thursday.

