OPP officer stops two stolen vehicles along Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

An OPP officer hit the brakes on two stolen vehicles along Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

In the first investigation, the officer stopped a jeep going 155 km/h on Hwy. 401 on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the vehicle had been stolen.

The 22-year-old driver is facing several criminal charges, and a charge of stunt driving.

Hours later, the same officer stopped another stolen vehicle along Hwy. 401, according to police.

Five people were taken into custody as part of the investigation.