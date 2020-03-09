GANANOQUE -- A person is being treated for hypothermia after being rescued by an OPP officer and a public works employee from the icy waters of the St. Lawrence River near Gananoque.

Ontario Provincial Police say the person was ice fishing around 12:20 p.m. Monday when they fell through the ice, approximately 150 metres from shore near Chisamore Point Road.

An OPP officer responding to the call found a canoe to use to help rescue the individual, while a public works employee secure the boat to the shore with a rope.

Const. Erin Cranton tells CTV News Ottawa the officer used the canoe to head out onto the water to rescue the person and bring them back to shore.

#LeedsOPP officer rescued a person from the St. Lawrence today who fell through the ice 150m from shore. Officer used a canoe while a public works employee secured the boat with a rope. Victim taken to hospital. Ice conditions changing rapidly. Stay off, stay safe. #OPP ^bd pic.twitter.com/Z7hPnMGXrk — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 9, 2020

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment. No other details about the person were available.

As the temperatures warm up, the OPP says “ice conditions are changing rapidly” and everyone should stay off the ice.