OPP officer injured after cruiser struck on Highway 401 near Kingston

An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash on Highway 401.

The officer was investigating a single-vehicle crash on the highway near Joyceville Road, east of Kingston, at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday and was in a cruiser when another driver hit the police vehicle from behind, OPP Acting Sergeant Erin Cranton told CTV News Ottawa.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to hospital. The officer’s injuries were not serious. The condition of the second driver is unknown.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Joyceville Road for the investigation. Cranton said lanes are expected to remain closed through the morning and into the afternoon.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 EB at Joyceville Rd - Eastbound lanes closed following collision. Emergency services attending. ^jt pic.twitter.com/a5jBaW919X — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) January 21, 2023

