OTTAWA -- A G2 driver will spend the Family Day long weekend without a vehicle after being stopped for speeding on Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer clocked a BMW travelling at 188 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 in South Dundas on Friday afternoon.

The speed limit on Highway 401 is 100 kilometres an hour.

The OPP says the 24-year-old driver had his licence suspended for seven days and the vehicle will be impounded for a week.

#SDGOPP officers grabbed a high flying speeder this afternoon, 188km/hr in a posted 100km/hr zone on Hwy401 @SouthDundasLIVE. 24 yr/old male driver with G2 license suspended for 7 days - tow- impounded 7 days - Fines to pay. #toofast ^tc pic.twitter.com/2QT6embixg — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 12, 2021

Meantime, OPP officers in Quinte West stopped a vehicle speeding on Old Highway 2, west of Whites Road on Friday.

Police say the driver was travelling 144 kilometres an hour in an 80 zone.

The driver is charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.