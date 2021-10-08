Advertisement
OPP officer charged with sexual assault in Ottawa
Published Friday, October 8, 2021 9:47AM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 8, 2021 12:40PM EDT
The SIU is called on to investigate any time someone is killed or injured in an incident involving police.
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ontario's police watchdog has charged an Ontario Provincial Police officer in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Ottawa 25 years ago.
The Special Investigations Unit says in May it received a complaint of a sexual assault that had allegedly occurred between 1995 and 1998 in Rideau Township.
Donald Hickey is charged with one count of sexual assault.
He will appear in court on Oct. 27.
Correction:
The SIU initially said Donald Hickey was a retired OPP officer. Police say he is currently an OPP officer.