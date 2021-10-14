OTTAWA -- A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who killed Greg Slewidge in Carleton Place, Ont. last year.

Ontario Provincial Police have announced investigators will use a rolling billboard, social media and a street canvass campaign to generate information for the homicide investigation.

The body of Slewidge was found at 1864 Scotch Corners Road in the Town of Beckwith on Sept. 24, 2020. The OPP says Slewidge had rented the property in 2017 and converted it into a legal marijuana grow operation.

The Town of Beckwith is located 50 km west of Ottawa.

Police say a dark-coloured sedan entered onto the property, which was a former meat packing facility, shortly before the 39-year-old was killed.

"Greg sustained blunt force injuries and investigators believe the culprit(s) may have used a hard object(s) to inflict the injuries," said the OPP in a media release on Thursday.

"There was no sign of forced entry at the location and investigators believe the suspect or suspects may have been wearing construction-type work boots."

Anyone with information can contact the OPP's dedicated tip line at 1-844-478-5656 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)